Thiruvananthapuram: Amid an increase in Covid cases and related deaths, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to strictly reinforce the curbs which were in place till recently. Consequent to this, the popular adage ‘SMS’ is back and so are sanitisers, soap, masks and social distancing. The order states that those who do not wear masks while in public or seated in a vehicle will be fined. A total of 27,218 positive cases and 229 Covid deaths have so far been reported in the state this month.Also Read - Viral Video: Brave Kerala Cop Fights Off Man Armed With Machete | WATCH

In the past several days, the average number of new cases has crossed 3,000, forcing the authorities to strictly enforce the Covid protocols. With Kerala getting back to the pre-Covid stage and all educational institutions now open to full strength from June 1, there has been a spike in cold and fever among students. Also Read - Agnipath Scheme Triggers Massive Protests In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, Several Injured

Here Is What Is Mandatory Again in Kerala

In the wake of the rising COVID cases in Kerala, the state government has announced that the people of the state will have to strictly follow the COVID safety protocols in order to stay safe. Take a look at what is mandatory in Kerala right now: Also Read - What Is Scrub Typhus Disease That Claimed Two Lives In Kerala. Check Cause, Symptom, Treatment HERE

The popular adage ‘SMS’ is back and so are sanitisers, soap, masks, and social distancing. The state has made it compulsory for everyone to wear masks in public, and workplaces, gatherings and while using transportation. The government has ordered that whosoever is not wearing masks while in public or seated in a vehicle will be fined.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 11,793 fresh Covid cases and 27 deaths. With this rise, the death toll in the country due to the disease has reached 525047. The active Covid case number is currently at 96,700 and is 0.22% of the total cases. The country also reported 9,486 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.57 per cent.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the disease so far is 4,27,97,092.The daily positivity rate is 2.49 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.36 per cent. So far the country has conducted 86.14 crore Covid tests and administered 197.31 crore vaccine doses