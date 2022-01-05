New Delhi: Molnupiravir, the COVID antiviral drug which was recently launched in India, has “major safety concerns including mutagenicity, muscle and bone damage”, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday. “Molnupiravir has major safety concerns including mutagenicity, muscle and bone damage. If this drug is given, contraception has to be done for three months as child may have problems,” Dr Balram Bhargava said.Also Read - This Therapy Can Protect From Many COVID Variants, Study Reveals

"So, it is not included in national task force treatments," Dr Bhargava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The National Task Force of the ICMR, along with experts from the Union health ministry, time and again updates guidelines on recommended COVID treatments. Till now, the use of anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir to treat patients have not been updated in the list of treatments recommended by the national task force.

Molnupiravir has major safety concerns including mutagenicity, muscle & bone damage. If this drug is given contraception has to be done for three months as child may have problems. So it is not included in national task got treatments: Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR pic.twitter.com/FubPjGLeOU — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

On Monday, COVID antiviral drug Molnupiravir was launched in India at Rs 1,399 for a five-day course for mild to moderate infection. The anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir received a go-ahead from DGCI after Optimus Pharma successfully completed the Phase 3 Clinical Trial on 1,218 subjects across 29 geographical study sites across the country.

What is anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir

Molnupiravir is an antiviral medication that inhibits the replication of certain RNA viruses. It is used to treat COVID-19 in those infected by SARS-CoV-2. The recommended dose of Molnupiravir 800 mg is twice a day for five days. A patient needs to take 40 capsules containing 200 mg of medication. Over a dizen pharma companies including Torrent, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Natco, Mylan, and Hetero are in the process to manufacture the oral pill.

Molnupiravir, developed by MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is also the first oral anti-Covid pill approved by UK’s drug regulator. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has also cleared Molnupiravir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults, and for those who are at a high risk to severe disease.