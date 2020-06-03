Delhi-Gurgaon Border updates: Even on the third day of lockdown 5.0 or unlock 1.0, confusion prevailed over whether the Delhi-Gurgaon border is open or not — without special passes. Delhi-Noida border is closed, for sure, but several flip-flops made it difficult for daily commuters to predict the status of Delhi-Gurgaon border even on Wednesday. Also Read - Coronavirus: Should Delhi Hospitals be Reserved For Residents Only? 40% For, 60% Against CM Arvind Kejriwal's Idea

MHA guidelines were followed while taking decision but Delhi Govt decided not to allow any movement. Now any decision in this regard would be taken after discussing it with the Delhi Govt as borders would be opened after mutual consent of both Govts: Haryana CMO quoting CM pic.twitter.com/Jpu39ujvLR
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

So here’s what happened:

1. Delhi-Gurgaon border was closed till May 31 during lockdown 4.0. This was mainly because to ‘shield’ Haryana from imported COVID-19 cases from Delhi — a hotspot of the outbreak.

2. After the MHA released its new guidelines to be followed from June 1 where it was mentioned that there would be no restriction to inter-state movement and no special passes would be required, the Haryana government opened the border.

3. The MHA guidelines said borders can remain closed only if the authorities concerned (district/state) deem it fit for a medical emergency.

4. When the Haryana government decided to open the borders with Delhi, the Delhi government decided to seal off Delhi for a week.

5. So, nobody can come to Delhi from Haryana — Gurgaon, to be specific. But commuters can move to Gurgaon from Delhi. Right?

6. Wrong. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar has said that any new decision in this regard would be taken only after discussing it with the Delhi government. “Borders would be opened after mutual consent of both government,” the CMO has said quoting the CM.