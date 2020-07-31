New Delhi: In an indication that the coronavirus situation in Delhi is slowly coming under control, the national capital’s COVID-19 recovery rate is now close to 90%. On Thursday, Delhi, which is a city as well as a union territory, registered a total of 1,091 recoveries, which took its overall number of recoveries to 1,19,724. Also Read - Flying to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru? Check State-wise Quarantine Rules of Unlock 3

With 1,093 new cases being detected on Thursday, the national capital's overall COVID-19 tally spiked to 1,34,403-0nly behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively. This means that it now has a a hugley impressive 89.07% recovery rate.

Meanwhile, the total number of actives cases and deaths here are 10,743 and 3936 respectively. 29 of these deaths took place in the last 24 hours.

A recovery rate of close to 90% marks a remarkable turnaround for Delhi, which, from once having the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases, has now fallen behind on the list, moving out of the ‘top five’ as well. Also, a recent Delhi government report showed that the capital had registered 44% lesser deaths from July 1-12 as compared to the corresponding period a month ago.

On July 27, Delhi had registered a spike of 613, its lowest in two months. On June 23, it had recorded 3,947 new infections, its highest for a single day.

These latest developments in Delhi come at a time there has been a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, both of which recently joined Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi in crossing the one lakh coronavirus case-mark.

Andhra Pradesh, in particular, is hot on the heels of Delhi and is also likely to overtake it as the third worst-hit state in the coming days. With a spike of 10,167 on Thursday, Andhra’s COVID-19 tally breached the 1.3 lakh mark and is currently at 1,30,557, just 3,846 less than Delhi’s.