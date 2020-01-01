New Delhi: Faiz Ahmad Faiz wrote Hum Dekhenge in 1979 as a protest against military director General Zia-ul-Haq who had declared himself President of Pakistan after deposing Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Zia has been described as a worshipper of power and not a believer in Allah. The song became a slogan of students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Dr Vashi Mant Sharma, a professor at IIT Kanpur, raised an objection that the lyrics of the song are anti -India. Now a panel has been set up to find whether the complaint by a faculty has merit.

Sharma is also the founder of Agniveer, which, according to its website, is “a network of volunteers working both in the virtual and real-world to promote Vedic Dharma”.

The poem read like this: Lazim hai ke hum bhi dekhenge. Jab arz-e-Khuda ke kaabe se. Sab bhut uthwaye jayenge, Hum ahl-e-safa mardood-e-harm. Masnad pe bithaye jayenge. Sab taaj uchale jaenge. Sab takht giraye jayenge. Bas naam rahega Allah ka. Hum dekhenge.

The objection has been raised over Sab takht giraye jayenge. Bas naam rahega Allah ka which translated to ”When all idols will be removed, only Allah’s name will remain.”

The IIT-Kanpur students refuted the allegations and wrote an editorial on their students’ site, which is not available now. “This is exactly how propaganda is manufactured to create ruckus in an otherwise peaceful community: lines were taken out of context, the events of the march were grossly misrepresented, the publication did not contact the students to cross-check the claims made by Sharma, and half-truths are being circulated to drive an agenda,” the article read.

