Is Government Planning to Enforce CAA In West Bengal?; Confusions Strike Amid Suvendu Adhikari’s Meeting With Home Minister

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimes that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be enforced in West Bengal.

New Delhi: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be enforced in West Bengal soon. While applauding the PM Modi led BJP government, he asserted that the government which can abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, can also enforce the CAA. Opposition leader of West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari came to Delhi to meet the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Agenda Of The Meeting

Suvendu Adhikari stated that,”The CAA was passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Its implementation is due which will happen soon.” Adding on to this he further mentioned that,”The government, which can abrogate Article 370, can also enforce the CAA. It’s possible when Modi is there.”

While answering to reporters at the Parliament Complex, Suvendu Adhikari Refused to disclose the details and agenda of the meeting, but further said that the CAA was not part of the agenda of his meeting with the home minister.

“I won’t share what was discussed with the home minister. That you will see in the actions going to happen in the coming days… You will see the action and reaction of the discussion that took place and the roadmap (prepared),” said Adhikari.

About Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Under the CAA brought in by the Narendra Modi government, Indian Citizenship will be granted to refugee non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India on or before December 31, 2014.

There were massive protests in some parts of the country after the CAA was passed by Parliament in December 2019 and received the presidential assent subsequently.

(With inputs from Agencies)

