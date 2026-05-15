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Is government planning to tax foreign travel? PM Modi answers

Is government planning to tax foreign travel? PM Modi answers

PM Narendra Modi has rejected reports claiming that the government is considering a cess or tax on foreign travel.

PM Modi- File image

PM Narendra Modi has rejected reports claiming that the government is considering a cess or tax on foreign travel.

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