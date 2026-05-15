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Is government planning to tax foreign travel? PM Modi answers
PM Narendra Modi has rejected reports claiming that the government is considering a cess or tax on foreign travel.
PM Narendra Modi has rejected reports claiming that the government is considering a cess or tax on foreign travel.
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