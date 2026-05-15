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Is government planning to tax foreign travel? PM Modi answers

PM Narendra Modi has rejected reports claiming that the government is considering a cess or tax on foreign travel.

Published date india.com Published: May 15, 2026 10:16 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Is government planning to tax foreign travel? PM Modi answers
PM Modi- File image

PM Narendra Modi has rejected reports claiming that the government is considering a cess or tax on foreign travel.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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