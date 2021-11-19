New Delhi: A YouTube video doing rounds on social media claimed that the Central government is providing cash amount of Rs 2, 20,000 to all women. The video also claimed that the money is being deposited in the bank accounts of women under ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana.’ It also stated that under the scheme, loan up to Rs 25 lakh are being given without any guarantee, interest or security.Also Read - After Govt’s Announcement on Farm Laws, Farmer Unions Say Will Decide on Ending Protest, MSP Demand Tomorrow

However, debunking the false information, a fact-check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the claim made in the viral YouTube video is fake. The Bureau clarified that no such scheme – Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojna- is being run by the Central government. Also Read - Could Not Convince Farmers About Benefits Of Farm Laws: Agriculture Minister Tomar Expresses Regret

The Centre and its agencies have time and again cautioned the people against such false and misleading claims. Hence, the general public are advised to rely only on notifications from competent authorities and verified sources for information related to government and ministries.

Claim: In a #YouTube video it is being claimed that the central government is giving cash amount of Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand to all women under ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana’ as well as loan up to ₹ 25 lakh.

Fact Check: This claim is FAKE. No such scheme is being run by the Central government.

If you come across any such video claiming that huge amount will be credited to women’s account, don’t forward it to anyone. Moreover, if any personal information is requested to avail the benefits of the scheme, don’t fall prey to such fake claims.