Is Indian soil becoming nutrient-dead? ICRIER Report will shock you; here’s how to combat malnutrition

The wars are fought at different levels. One such fight is the fight of India against malnutrition. Have you ever wondered why, even after the so-called ‘enriching diet’ we Indians consume, malnutrition continues to exist as a major problem? The problem can be seen on two main fronts. First, on the plate, which implies ‘what we eat,’ and the second, under the ground, which implies ‘nutrients present in soil.’ A recent report by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) has revealed the crisis that most Indians face. It’s something that we don’t usually observe, but are consuming every day, unknowingly.

Nutrients are disappearing from India’s soil

According to the report of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), the agriculture of India is slowly becoming deficient in key nutrients. This is happening at a faster rate than you can think of. The elements that are slowly depleting from the ground are nitrogen, phosphorus, zinc, iron, and another important one, organic carbon. Not just a reduction in nutrients, but this leads to the poor health of the crops growing in this soil.

The experts have also highlighted that it’s not just a farming issue because if the soil doesn’t have enough essential nutrients, the crops have no option but to absorb less, which later leads to no nourishment in the body. Here, what’s the result? It’s a nutrient deficiency among the people.

Organic carbon levels fall below 0.5 per cent

Now, let’s talk numbers! The report of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) gives concerning figures. In almost 73 to 76 per cent of the soil in India, the levels of organic carbon have reduced below 0.5 per cent, which stands at the verge of the soil fertility level. What’s even more shocking is that in many regions of India, these levels have even become less than the tipping point. They’ve reached as low as 0.3 to 0.6 per cent.

Ratio of NPK has become unfit

Not just nutrient deficiency; the imbalance of nitrogen is also a problematic issue. The ratio of Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium (NPK) should be 4:2:1. However, the levels have decreased to 10.9:4:4:1. The primary reason for the depeltion here is the excessive usage of urea. The lack of nitrogen in the soil is nearly 90 per cent in some places, along with the reduced levels of zinc and iron at 35 and 24 per cent, respectively.

Wrong farming practices are causing destruction

The farming predominantly happens in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. These states constitute the backbone of India. However, they are greatly dependent on chemical fertilisers to increase their overall yields. This resulted in an increase in production from the optimal levels, thereby reducing the quality of the soil.

The researchers have also stated that when the fertilisers are greatly misused, it leads to damaging the natural structure of soil, along with its capacity to absorb nutrients.

What needs to be done?

The ICRIER report suggests that the problem has to be fixed at the level of restoring soil health. It has given a plan, which includes the transition from urea to organic carbon restoration in soil. It also comprises the increase in the use of bio-fertilisers and correcting the imbalance of the NPK ratio.

