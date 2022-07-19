New Delhi: Former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan has reacted to criticism of his portrayal as a Hindu in his biopic ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect‘, where R. Madhavan is playing his role. A video clip from one of his interviews went viral on social media in which Nambi Narayanan asked if it is a sin to be a Hindu. “It’s funny sometimes. You know someone wrote a review saying that Nambi Narayanan is shown as Hindu. Nambi Narayanan doing some celebration, reciting suprabhatam, this, that, and all kinds of things. He is a ‘Brahmin’. He is a Hindu. Hindutva is being shown. I just wanted to ask you, I am a Hindu. I mean I have no shame in saying that. What Being a Hindu is a crime? Nambi said in the video.Also Read - R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Breaks National Junior Swimming Record, Proud Father Can't Contain Joy - See Post!

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ was released in theaters on 1st July 2022. R Madhavan, making his directional debut, has helmed the film. He has also played the lead role of Nambi Narayanan. Meanwhile, some leftist media had criticized portraying Nambi Narayanan as a practicing Hindu in this film. Also Read - James Webb Space Telescope's First Images: Impeccable Quality, Unmatchable Clarity And Massive Future Prospects

Nambi further argued that he is a Hindu and thus, the film only showed him as a Hindu as it could not show him as a Muslim or a Christian. He further said that he was not a Brahmin, and even if he was, why would people want to cut him (Brahmin). Also Read - Gaganyaan Launch In 2023; Indians Will Go On 'Spacewalk' For Seven Days | Details Inside

“Is it a sin to be a Brahmin? I am not a Brahmin, that is a different question. Is it a sin? If a Brahmin is a partner, you will belittle him. There are so many Brahmins, who have given their lives for this country.” . Not just one. I can give you a list. So the point I am raising is that we are coloring the issue unnecessarily.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squint Neon (@squintneon)

The ISRO scientist, who was wrongly dismissed from his service, reiterated that he had no political leanings towards any party. Thus, anyone who drums his name for politics should not try to go down that path. Nambi also noted that he received praise from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who are on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

“I will tell you. Forget about Narendra Modi. Do you know that the current Chief Minister of Kerala has given me excellent support? In what way is his support low? He has cut the fight for my case. So you call Will I be a communist fellow?”

After the film’s release, some critics and netizens objected to Narayanan’s portrayal of a devout Hindu in the film. Scenes of Narayanan conducting ‘puja’ in his room were questioned, while references to patriotism and a particular religion had some plot points raised by the opponents.