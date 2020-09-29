New Delhi: ‘Is it a sin to discuss politics?’ asked Sanjay Raut, reacting to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil’s statement wherein the latter had stated that political discussions took place when the Sena leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met last week. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says BMC is Now 'Threatening Her Neighbours' to Isolate Her Socially

On September 26, Raut met Fadnavis at a five-star hotel in suburban Mumbai, triggering speculations in the political circles with experts claiming a big development in the state politics amid the ongoing tussle between Sena and the NCP. However, all the rumours were dismissed by Raut, saying that there can be ideological differences but they are not enemies.

“He (Fadnavis) is a former CM. Also, he’s the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls -in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting”, news agency ANI had quoted Raut as saying.

Fadnavis had also confirmed that no political talks were held during the meeting. “Sanjay Raut ji wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena’s newspaper Saamana. The meeting was held to discuss the same as I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited. No political talks held in meeting”, said the former Maharashtra CM.

But Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil’s latest statement on Raut-Fanavis meeting has left the political circles abuzz. Speaking to reporters, he had said, “If top leaders of 2 different political parties meet, political discussions do take place. If they sat together for 2-2.5 hrs, they didn’t discuss tea-biscuits. But it was inconclusive.”

A day later, he issued a clarification and said that there is no proposal to form govt with Shiv Sena, NCP or Congress. “We are playing the role of an active Opposition. We can’t form govt with the three but those three can’t stay together”, he claimed.

“As party’s state chief, I’d like to clarify that no political discussion took place as it was never the purpose. Be it Farm Bills or any other matter, they (Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP) will fight with each other and break up. Then what will happen next? Mid term election. It is my analysis, it is not necessary that this will happen”, Patil added.