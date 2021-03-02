New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the medical board of a government hospital in Haryana to examine if it would be safe for a 14-year-old girl to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has asked the medical board to submit its report by next week on abortion of the girl. Also Read - Husband May be Brutal But Can Sexual Intercourse Between Man And Wife be Called Rape? SC Stays Arrest of Rape Accused

The bench ordered the hospital to immediately set up a medical board, comprising three doctors, to examine the feasibility of termination of pregnancy and submit a report by Friday. Also Read - UPSC Exam 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Of Last Attempt Civil Service Candidates

The 14-year-old girl, in her plea, has stated that she was raped by her cousin leading to an unwanted pregnancy. She approached the apex court seeking permission to terminate her 26-weeks pregnancy. The petition has cited several health-related complications to the foetus as well as the girl, apart from the immense mental trauma to the girl, said a report. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani's $3.4 Billion Deal With Future Group Stalled After Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Amazon Plea

The top court will next hear the matter on Friday.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, termination of pregnancy exceeding 20 weeks is not permissible without the leave of the court.

(With ANI inputs)