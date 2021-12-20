New Delhi: The national capital witnessed the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Sunday, with as many as 107 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection. This record was Delhi’s highest daily rise since June 27, and one death as the positivity rate stood at 0.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Earlier on Saturday, the city logged 86 new cases on Saturday and 69 on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively. The last time Delhi recorded more new infections in a day was on June 25, when 115 cases were detected.Also Read - Rare Mammal Takin Spotted in Arunachal Pradesh Forests, First Camera Trap Pic Released

The rise in daily cases comes amid an Omicron scare that has sparked the fear of the third wave of the pandemic arriving soon in India. At present, the total number of patients found infected with the latest variant of the coronavirus jumped by 12 on Friday to reach 22 in the national capital.

The number of active cases in Delhi has also breached the 500-mark for the first time in over four months. The city currently has 540 active cases, including 225 in home isolation.

People should avoid all gatherings and maintain COVID protocols

Amid the jump in cases of Omicron variant in Delhi, doctors said people should avoid all gatherings and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, else the pandemic situation may worsen given the highly transmissible nature of this variant of coronavirus.

Health experts and doctors treating Covid patients at leading government and private facilities in the city have said that a “sense of complacency” has again crept in among a large section of citizens despite witnessing the “horrors of the second wave” of Covid infections earlier this year.

Delhi works to reopen Covid centers

Following the increasing cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant in Delhi, a total of 65 oxygen beds have been prepared at the Commonwealth Games Village’s COVID care center, informed Dr. Rajat Jain, President of NGO ‘Doctors For You’ on Sunday. The makeshift hospital has also been operational.

The Delhi government had given the responsibility of makeshift hospitals to the Doctors For You foundation during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Jain said, “COVID-19 cases are increasing again, but there is not much concern at present. After getting instructions from the Delhi government, the COVID care center at Commonwealth village has prepared 65 oxygen beds. If needed, we can also prepare 500 such beds in just two days.”

Citing an example of the devastating situation during the second wave of coronavirus, he said, “We have learned a lot from the second wave, Delhi faced acute shortage of oxygen. Therefore, we have three oxygen plants with 1000 LPM capacity at present. Through these plants, oxygen can be given 24 hours on around 300 beds.” “Apart from these, about 1000 oxygen cylinders have been kept in backup, along with an oxygen concentrator on each bed,” he added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Thursday said many international travellers are being tested Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the city government is ready to tackle the Omicron variant. He said Delhi was unlikely to face another wave of infections since according to the serosurvey conducted by the Delhi government, 96 per cent of the state population was found to have antibodies and a majority of them were vaccinated.

Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.