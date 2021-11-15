New Delhi: In a bid to improve the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has told the Supreme Court that it is ready to impose complete lockdown here to control the local emission, which would help in bringing down the air pollution in the national capital, but added that it will have only a limited impact.Also Read - Hold Emergency Meet, Work From Home For A Week: What Supreme Court Said During Hearing on Delhi Pollution | Top Quotes

"GNCTD is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime", the Delhi government said in its affidavit.

Also Read - As Toxic Smog Chokes National Capital, Delhi Traffic Police Deploys Teams at 170 Spots To Nab Pollution Violators

However, some experts are not in favour of the idea, while others raise concern over those whose livelihoods might be hit after the imposition of total shutdown.

What Experts Say?

A section of experts is not in favour of clamping lockdown, while others believe that if a lockdown is imposed, it will have to be implemented across NCR, so that toxicity can be reduced. “If Delhi does something and the others don’t, then that does not serve the purpose,” The Indian Express quoted Dipankar Saha, former additional director, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as saying.

Karthik Ganesan, fellow, and director of research coordination, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) highlighted the plight of people whose livelihoods are impacted due to lockdown. “If the government plans to impose a total shutdown, a safety net will have to be provided for those whose livelihoods are impacted”, he added.

When asked about the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP), Ganesan asserted that the concept of GRAP needs to be overhauled, from where we need to have experienced it for 48 hours for changes to be implemented. “If you know something’s going to happen, you should be able to take action to preclude it from happening. You can’t have these discussions when you are at the bottom of the pit. When you know things are beginning to spiral down, you try to control it then, which is why it is called a ‘graded’ plan”, he told the daily.

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves To ‘Very Poor’

On the air quality front, Delhi’s overall AQI has improved marginally and has settled at ‘very poor’ at 318 from Saturday’s ‘severe’ and Sunday’s AQI of 330. The level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants in the air was 162 and 87, respectively, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The city woke up to a misty today, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 27 degrees 10 degrees Celsius respectively, the India Meteorological data (IMD) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, then 401 and between 500 is considered ‘severe’.

Delhi Air Quality Likely to Deteriorate In Coming Days

The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the ‘very poor’ category on November 15 and 16, SAFAR’s summary on air quality forecast mentioned.

“The outlook for the subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of the ‘Very Poor’ category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant,” it added.