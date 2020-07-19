Lockdown Extension News: As coronavirus cases are still on the rise despite having imposed complete lockdown, many states have started believing that imposing lockdown is not the solution to the corona crisis. The development comes as a number of states have either imposed complete shutdown or weekend lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in their respective places. Also Read - Arunachal Pradesh Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown Extended in Capital Complex Till August 3, State Increases Containment Zones | Check List

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said lockdown is not the solution for controlling corona. He also made it clear that the state won't extend lockdown in Bengaluru and other areas.

Notably, Bengaluru urban and rural areas are currently under “complete lockdown” since 8 PM of July 14 and it will be effective till 5 AM on July 22.

He said that the state government has no proposal to extend the lockdown as the government believes that 15-day lockdown would be good as that much time is required to break the chain.

Newly appointed commissioner of the city civic body N Manjunatha Prasad on Sunday said that there was no question of extending the ongoing week-long lockdown in Bengaluru set to end on July 22.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government too felt that lockdown might not be the solution to the corona crisis, hence decided not to extend the lockdown in the state further except in containment zones.

Issuing a notification, state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that the state has no plans of introducing lockdown in Bengal as of now, but in the containment zones only, there will be a strict lockdown.

The Chief Secretary said that people must maintain social-distancing guidelines and wear masks whenever they step out in public.