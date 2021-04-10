New Delhi: We have all heard about the infamous Jamtara in Jharkhand that even inspired a Netflix series on cybercrimes. However, a new location bordering Rajasthan and Haryana has set the alarm bells ringing having reported 70 per cent of the recent cases. While, cyber police have managed to curb most of the crimes that used to happen regularly in Jamtara, barring only card cloning, Mewat is a brand new territory that is notorious not just for phishing calls, but also for exploiting other verticals including banking, social media profiles and online marketplaces. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Imposes Night Curfew In Jaipur, Ajmer and 8 Other Cities Till April 30 As COVID Cases Soar

Mewat is located near Nooh on Haryana border, adjoining Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and with close proximity to Bharatpur, Alwar and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. The trio region has emerged as the new Jamtara. Several gangs with the same modus operandi have been busted from these areas. Also Read - COVID-19: Stocks Will Run Out In Two Days, Rajasthan CM Gehlot Flags Vaccine Shortage; Writes To PM Modi

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, cyber thugs get their training from jailed experts and become con artists by learning just five or six lines in English. Those who are not educated to continue in the language easily switch to Hindi after the first few sentences and continue frauding people. Also Read - 16 Prisoners Flee From Jodhpur Jail After Throwing Pepper Powder At Guards, 4 Officials Suspended

As many as 300-400 people are duped on a daily basis. The three districts together expand to 150 villages that report more than 8,000 cybercrimes, looting nearly Rs 1.6 to 2.4 crore from people, Dainik Bhasker learned. Each fraudster earns up to Rs 3,000 daily.

When asked how they go about the fraud, the investigation revealed, one of the tricksters said they have to simply upload an expensive item for cheap on Facebook marketplace or OLX and users themselves call them back asking about the product.

This is similar to the recent OLX fraud that happened with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal.

In Alwar-Bhiwadi, the report stated, there are at least 1,000 people ready to make fake Aadhaar and PAN card, among other false documents. These cybercriminals then procure fake SIM cards from distant states and make scam calls. In Mewat, the SIM cards were found to be majorly from Assam and Telangana.

While phishing incidents and other cybercrimes continue to grow, the state police and enforcement agencies are constantly on foot to flush out these criminals.