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Is Modi government planning to impose Covid-like lockdown? Hardeep Singh Puri clears air, says, No such proposal...

Is Modi government planning to impose Covid-like lockdown? Hardeep Singh Puri clears air, says, ‘No such proposal…’

Is the Modi government considering a Covid-like lockdown? Check the latest updates here.

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday dismissed speculation about a nationwide COVID-style lockdown, stating that no such measure is under consideration by the central government amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Taking to X, previously Twitter, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said, “The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges.”

The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted… — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 27, 2026

Is the government considering any restrictions amid global tensions?

“India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner. Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united,” Puri said on X.

How is the government responding to panic buying and fuel concerns?

“Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful,” the tweet further read. Furthermore, Puri hailed the Prime Minister’s decision to take a hit on the government’s own finances again to safeguard the Indian citizen from rising global energy costs. While international crude oil prices surged significantly over the last month, the Centre opted to insulate domestic consumers from the volatility seen in other major economies.”

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To recall our readers, the word ‘Lockdown’ is trending on several social media platforms, including X. Several fake news and rumors are spreading across the platforms that the government is likely to impose a lockdown in India in order to conserve petrol and diesel. This lockdown rumour’ has caused fear and panic in several parts of the country, especially since a number of these rumors have emerged based on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments during his recent address in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha concerning the conflict in the Middle East, which was similar to the types of comments made by him when he announced lockdowns due to COVID-19.

Read More: ‘I am pausing’: Trump extends deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by 10 more days till April 6

Although much of the speculation appears to stem from the misinterpretation and unverified information circulating on the internet, rather than any official confirmation. Amid this lockdown speculation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with Chief Ministers on Friday through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states.

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