Is Modi government planning to use ethanol in jet fuel? Here’s what Union Minister said

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu rejected claims of blending ethanol with jet fuel, calling the reports false and clarifying that Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is entirely distinct.

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New Delhi: In a significant national development impacting the airline industry, the Modi government has made a big statement on the use of ethanol in jet fuel. Amid the nation wide row around the blending of ethanol in petrol, there were reports of use of ethanol-blended fuel in the aviation sector. However, rejecting the claims, Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu dismissed the allegation as “false and irresponsible”. The political conflict over the Centre’s plan to mandate a 20% ethanol blend in vehicle fuel escalated on Thursday when AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed a similar strategy is being planned for aviation fuel. Here are all the details you need to know about what Union Minister said on use of ethanol in jet fuel.

What Modi government minister said on use of ethanol in jet fuel?

“The claim that the Government plans to blend ethanol with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) is completely false and irresponsible. There is no such proposal,” the Union Minister wrote on X.

“Ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are entirely different and should not be conflated. SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted globally. It undergoes rigorous testing and meets stringent global safety standards. Spreading misinformation on aviation safety only creates needless anxiety among air travellers. Passenger safety remains the Government’s highest priority.”

What AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said on Ethanol fuel usage?

Kinjarapu issued a clarification after former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal shared an April 2026 news report on X, questioning the safety of blending aviation fuel and calling for an “educated and competent government.”

Naidu said the claim that the government plans to blend ethanol with ATF is completely false and irresponsible and added that there is no such proposal.

Also read: Vehicle owners alert: Modi govt proposes new fuel economy norms for cars from April 1, 2027 amid ethanol buzz

“Spreading misinformation on aviation safety only creates needless anxiety among air travellers. Passenger safety remains the Government’s highest priority,” the minister said in a post on X.

Modi govt on use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

Elaborating, Naidu said ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are entirely different and should not be conflated.

“SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted globally. It undergoes rigorous testing and meets stringent global safety standards,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)