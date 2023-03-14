Home

Is Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Coming This Year? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Status Report

The original deadline for the launch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train was December 2023.

The launch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train has been delayed by three years to 2026, railway ministry said.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: The much anticipated Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train launch has been delayed by three years as only 26% of the work has been completed so far, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The original deadline for the launch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train was December 2023. The Railway Minister took to Twitter to share the status report on the bullet train. Vaishnaw, in his tweet, said, “there is 26.33 per cent overall physical progress as on February 28, 2023. It mentioned that Maharashtra had completed 13.72 per cent of the overall work. Gujarat, on the other hand, had finished more than 52 per cent of the civil work and has a current completion rate of 36.93 per cent overall.”

Railway Ministry Shares Status Report On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

#BulletTrain Project (As on 28.02.23) Overall Physical Progress: .% Gujarat

Overall:32.93%

Civil Works:54.74% Maharashtra

Overall:13.72% ️Pile work: 257.06 Km

️Pier work: 155.48 Km

️37.64 Km Girders launched

8003 trees transplanted

83,600 saplings planted pic.twitter.com/0qntHKykoa — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 14, 2023

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train — Key Details

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is the country’s only approved High-Speed Rail project. The Japanese government is assisting with the bullet train project. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will travel at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour over a distance of 508 kilometres and 12 stations. This distance will be covered in one hour and 58 minutes with a limited stop service (in Surat and Vadodara) and two hours and 57 minutes with an all stops service. The MAHSR corridor’s operational control centre will be in Sabarmati.

“The govt is targeting August 2026 for running the first bullet train. The goal is to run the bullet train on a larger section in 2027,” the minister said in response to a question at the CII Partnership Summit Tuesday.

While sharing the status report, the railway ministry said that the overall Gujarat leg of the project has completed 32.93% while the Civil Works around the project in the state have progressed around 54.74%. When it comes to the Maharashtra leg of the Bullet Train project, the ministry just shared the information about the overall progress which was just 13.72%, which was considerably less than Gujarat. It added that Under the project, 257.06 km of Pile Work is complete as of 28 February and 155.48 Km of Pire work is complete, according to the ministry. The progress update added that 37.64 Km of Girders were launched during the project.

