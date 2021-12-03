New Delhi: At least 12 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi are suspected to have contracted the Omicron variant and they have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in the city, sources said according to a report by news agency ANI. Sources said that eight “suspected Omicron patients” were admitted to the LNJP hospital on Thursday.Also Read - New Covid-19 Travel Rules: Maharashtra Vs Center Covid Guidelines For Domestic, International Air Travellers | Checkout Details

"Four suspects have been admitted today, out of which, two have been tested COVID-19 positive while the test results for the other two are awaited," sources said. Of these four suspects, two have come from the UK, one from France and one from the Netherlands. The samples of all four patients will be sent for genome sequencing to determine if they have contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Union health ministry said that India reported the first cases of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant in Karnataka. Of the two Omicron-infected patients, one is a 46-year-old doctor from Bengaluru and the other is a 66-year-old South African national who came to India with a negative Covid test report. Both the patients were double vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Two people found positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. One person is about 66-years-old and a South African national, who has gone back. Another person is a 46-year-old doctor. He does not have any travel history,” Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

A new variant of COVID-19 – Omicron (B.1.1.529) – was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

Since then, at least 373 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported from 29 nations, according to the data by World Health Organisation (WHO).

