Is Omkareshwar Temple providing ‘VIP darshan’ in exchange for blood donation? Here’s what we know

Statistics show that while only 168 units of blood were collected at the initiative's inception in February, a record 497 units had been gathered by June 14.

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New Delhi: A unique expression of faith is currently being witnessed at Madhya Pradesh’s famous Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, one that has transformed the local healthcare landscape. Thanks to a novel initiative by the Khandwa district administration, devotees visiting the temple are donating blood in large numbers. Under this campaign, those who donate blood—a process that takes about 20 minutes—are exempt from the standard 3- to 4-hour queues and granted direct VIP entry.

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Blood Donation Record Broken During ‘Adhik Maas’

Launched under the leadership of Collector Rishabh Gupta, this scheme has received an overwhelming response during the holy month of ‘Adhik Maas’. According to Dr. Atul Mane, the blood bank in charge, the donation figures for the first 14 days of June alone surpassed the usual monthly average, driven by the special significance attached to acts of charity during this Hindu lunar month. Statistics show that while only 168 units of blood were collected at the initiative’s inception in February, a record 497 units had been gathered by June 14.

Significant Amount Of Rare Blood Groups Collected

The most significant benefit of this massive response is the complete elimination of local blood shortages. The blood bank has now built an adequate buffer stock of extremely rare blood groups such as AB-negative, O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative. Following the opening of a new medical college, the region’s blood demand had risen to 1,200 units per month—a requirement that was previously difficult to meet. Now, this model not only fulfills the demand but also generates a surplus stock.

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How Can One Avail The VIP Entry Benefit?

A state-of-the-art, five-bed blood collection facility has been set up near the temple complex. Healthy devotees aged 18 to 60, weighing at least 45 kilograms, are eligible to donate blood here. Immediately after donating, they are provided with refreshments, a certificate, ‘Baba’s Prasad’, and a beautiful picture of Lord Omkareshwar. This certificate grants the donor and their family immediate VIP entry, sparing the elderly and children the inconvenience of waiting in queues. In view of the growing stock, preparations are now underway to establish a separate, standalone blood bank at the medical college.