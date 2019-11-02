New Delhi: With the ‘President’s rule threat’ by BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar yesterday, the ongoing power sharing tussle between Shiv Sena and its ‘big brother’ Bharatiya Janata Party took an ugly turn on Saturday. “In India, the President is the Constitutional head of the country and any attempts by the BJP to misuse the office of President or the Governor is a threat to the country”, said Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Besides, the Sena also attacked the BJP in an editorial in party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamna‘ and termed Mungantiwar’s comments ‘undemocratic and unconstitutional’.

With the title ‘Insult to Maharashtra, Is President in your pocket?, the Sena, in its editorial asked,”What the common people have to make out of the threat given by Mungantiwar? Is that supposed to mean that President of India is in our (BJP’s) pocket or that the seal of the President is lying in the office of the BJP in Maharashtra?”

It added that the BJP leader’s statement shows the lack of knowledge about the Constitution and the rule of law. “This threat might be a move to sidestep the established norms and get things done the way one wants. This statement is an insult to the mandate of the people,” the party added.

Furthermore, it likened the ‘President’s rule threat’ to the diktat issued by the Mughals. “It is like Mughal’s diktat. The law and constitution are not anyone’s slaves. We are not responsible for the current condition of Maharashtra politics and the people of Maharashtra know it. We know what is law and constitution,” Shiv Sena reportedly said.

It also blamed the BJP for the delay in the process of government formation in Maharashtra. “We are not responsible for the current condition of politics and people of Maharashtra know it”, the ‘Saamna’ editorial read.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on his meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief, Sharad Pawar: The kind of situation that is prevailing in Maharashtra, all political parties are talking to each other, except Shiv Sena & BJP. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls https://t.co/rFZPxyEWIS — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Earlier on Friday, while speaking to a Marathi Channel, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had declared that President’s Rule may be imposed in Maharashtra if the state doesn’t get a government by November 7. “A new government will have to be in place within the stipulated time, or else the President will have to intervene. President’s rule will be imposed if the government formation doesn’t happen in the given time.”

Notably, the current term of Maharashtra government will end on November 8 but the Sena and BJP’s fight for the CM’s chair is escalating with every passing day. While the Sena has been demanding the CM’s post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios, the BJP has insisted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue to hold the post for the next five years.

On October 24 when the election results were declared, BJP failed to perform up to the mark. However, it emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, 17 less than the 2014 tally, in the 288-member House. The ally Sena won 56 seats, 7 less than its 2014 performance. The majority mark in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was 145.