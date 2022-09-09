New Delhi: Ahead of Congress party’s presidential election, Rahul Gandhi, with his latest remarks, hinted that he is still in the picture for the post of party chief. Responding to questions on whether he will lead the Congress once again, the former party president asserted that he has made his decision on whether he will become the next party president and will reply only when the elections are held.Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra: 2 Weeks in Kerala, 48 Hours in UP. 10 Things to Know About Congress' 3500 Kms Foot Journey

In 2019 Rahul had stepped down from the post of Congress president taking moral responsibility for the party's poll drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I'm very clear and I'll reply when Congress president election takes place. It will become very clear whether I become president or not when the party elections take place. Please wait for that day," Gandhi told reporters.

SHASHI THAROOR ALSO IN THE RACE

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is also exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it. Reports said he has not made up his mind but could take a call on it soon.

Facing internal upheaval, the Congress last month announced that the election for its president would be held on October 17, asserting that it is the only party in the country which follows such a democratic exercise. The result will be declared on October 19.