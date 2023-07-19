Home

Is Seema Haider Pakistan’s ISI Agent? UP Police Say Probing All Possibilities

New Delhi: Pakistani national Seema Haider, who came to India illegally in May and is staying with her partner Sachin Meena in Noida, was on Wednesday grilled by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad. Apart from Seema, her Indian partner Sachin and his father Netrapal Singh are reportedly being questioned.

After questioning her, Uttar Pradesh DGP office said, “Two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, one unused passport with incomplete name and address & ID card recovered from Seema Haider. “Investigation of the same is underway. She, along with her four children, entered India illegally and District Police is carrying out an investigation in this regard,” police added.

Seema Haider case | Uttar Pradesh DGP office issues a brief note – "…Two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, one unused passport with incomplete name and address & ID card recovered from Seema Haider. Investigation of the same is underway.… pic.twitter.com/CYqhRhMWmP — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Notably, Seema Haider, 30, and Sachin Meena, 22, met each other on the mobile game PUBG and were first arrested in Greater Noida on July 4 but later were granted bail by a court on July 7. While Seema was arrested for entering the country illegally, Sachin was arrested for sheltering illegal immigrants.

Is Seema Haider A Pakistani Agent?

When asked if Seema Haider is a Pakistani agent, UP Police in a statement said that all agencies are doing their work.

“This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken,” Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Special Director General Law & Order, said.

Police said they are probing the possibility of whether she is an agent of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

When asked if a team is going to Nepal for further investigation, police said no team is going anywhere.

Seema Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, was settled in Karachi after her marriage in 2014 and her husband Ghulam Haider works in Saudi Arabia.

Seema Not Interested to Return to Pakistan

Earlier, while interacting with the media, Seema said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Sachin in India only. However, Seema claimed to have converted to Hinduism.

“I will end my life instead of going back to Pakistan. He (Sachin) also cannot live without me,” Seema said.

Seema further added that she did not wish to go back to Ghulam Haider and claimed a threat to her life if she returns to their native place in Pakistan, citing stringent local laws.

In the meantime, Sachin Meena, who works at a grocery store, said he wants to live with Seema and her children in Greater Noida only. Both of them said they would contact lawyers to find out a way to legalise her stay in India.

Seema, Sachin Meena Met in Nepal

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena first met in Kathmandu in Nepal where they stayed together for seven days and got secretly married, according to police. And later, Seema went back to Pakistan and Sachin returned to India.

After returning home, Seema, who claimed discord with her husband, sold a plot for Pakistani rupees 12 lakh and arranged for fight tickets and a visa for Nepal for herself and her kids.

Seema reached Nepal via Dubai and spent some time in Pokhara in the Himalayan nation and then took a bus to Delhi from Kathmandu and reached Greater Noida on May 13 with her children. In Greater Noida, Sachin had made arrangements for her to stay in a rented accommodation without disclosing her Pakistani identity.

Nearly after one-and-a-half-month, local police got hint about a Pakistani woman and her children’s illegal presence in their area. After knowing this, Sachin, Seema and her children tried to evade police arrest and fled, but were caught in Ballabhgarh in Haryana. After questioning them, police officially arrested them on July 4.

Police also arrested Sachin’s father Netrapal Singh, accusing him of helping in sheltering illegal immigrants. However, the three accused were granted bail by a court in Jewar.

UP Govt on Seema Haider Case

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the state government will not tolerate any illegal activity and probe agencies were investigating the matter of Seema Haider.

“We will maintain law and order in the state. We will not tolerate any illegal activity. State agencies, as well as Central agencies, were investigating the matter,” Pathak said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) grilled her and Meena for the second consecutive day for eight hours before being allowed to return home.

“All agencies are doing their work. This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken…” Prashant Kumar, special director general (law and order), Uttar Pradesh Police, was quoted by ANI as saying on Wednesday, in response to question whether Seema Haider is a Pakistani agent.

