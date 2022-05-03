New Delhi: Serum Institute of India’s Covid vaccine, Covovax is now approved for administration to children, CEO Adar Poonwalla announced on Tuesday. Children can get the vaccine at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, official sources said on Monday.Also Read - Nearly Half of Delhi's COVID Positive Cases Went Unreported in April, Claims Survey

Poonawalla took to Twitter and wrote, "Covovax (@Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of > 90%. This is in line with Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children."

According to the reports, children can get the vaccine at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal.

To recall, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, had recently written to the Union Health Ministry, requesting to include Covovax in the vaccination campaign for children in the age group of 12-17 years. Now children in the age group of 12-17 years can get the Covovax vaccine at a private centre.

Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at government vaccination centres.