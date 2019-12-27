Kochi: Days after a German student was asked to leave India for taking part in an anti-CAA protest rally in Chennai, it seems that a Norwegian tourist in Kochi might have to face a similar fate.

On Thursday, a 74-year-old Norwegian woman was called in for questioning by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, in Kerala’s Kochi for participating in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.

The woman, identified as Janne-Mette Johansson, who took part in the protests on Monday, posted her picture on Facebook saying, “It started out from Gandhi Circle, Ernakulam, and we marched with slogans and flags to Vasco Da Gama Square Cochin while the protesters were singing and chanting and with their fists up. The People’s Long March was very well organised. During these 12 km, there were two places we got water with salt and sugar, we also had orange juice. No riots, just people determined, lifting up their voices, saying what has to be said. The police were helpful during this protest march (sic).”

It was this Facebook post that alerted the authorities and prompted them to summon Johansson.

Johansson,who came to India this October, has routinely visited India since 2014 and her visa is valid till March, 2020.

“She had arrived in India on a tourist visa and she had participated in the protest. So we are enquiring for more details to understand if there was a visa violation. Did she intentionally attend the protest? Or was it out of curiosity? So we’ll take action only after checking those details,” Anoop Krishnan, Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, told the The Indian Express.

On Monday, Jacob Lindenthal, a postgraduate student of physics at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras), left for Amsterdam after his participation in an anti-CAA protest last week landed him in trouble with the immigration department.