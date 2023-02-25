Home

News

India

‘Happy My Innings Could Conclude With Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Is Sonia Gandhi Retiring From Politics?

‘Happy My Innings Could Conclude With Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Is Sonia Gandhi Retiring From Politics?

The veteran leader in her speech expressed her deep satisfaction that her inning is finally coming to an end with the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Cong MP & UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi may have just hinted at her retirement from active politics in her speech at Congress plenary session in Raipur. The veteran leader in her speech expressed her deep satisfaction that her inning is finally coming to an end with the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. She was addressing 15,000 delegates on the second day of the party’s three-day 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.

“Our victories in 2004 and 2009 under the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction, but what makes me happy is that my innings ended with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for the Congress. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance and equality,” the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chief said.

You may like to read

WATCH: Sonia Gandhi’s Speech At Congress Plenary Session In Raipur

#WATCH | Our victories in 2004 &2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress: Cong MP & UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Raipur pic.twitter.com/UhI1bINNpn — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

“It has renewed the rich legacy of dialogue between our party and the people through mass contact programmes. It has shown us all that the Congress stands with the people and is ready to fight for them,” she said.

“I congratulate all party workers who have worked hard for the Yatra… I especially thank Rahul [Gandhi] ji, whose determination and leadership were crucial in the Yatra’s success,” Ms Gandhi said.

Sonia. however, offered no clarity as to whether she will contest the election in future or not. Soon, after her speech people were left guessing if she would run for parliament again from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli or leave the seat for her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Launches Blistering Attack On Modi Government

Ms Gandhi came down heavily on the ruling Modi government and dubbed this government accusing it of “fuelling the fire of hatred” and “viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals”. She urged the Congress workers to tackle the current regime with vigour and reach out to people to convey the party’s message. She called the current period a “particularly challenging time” for Congress and the country. “Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi and the BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) regime has relentlessly captured and subverted every single institution,” she alleged.

On the first day of the session, the Congress Steering Committee decided not to hold elections to the party’s top council, the Working Committee and authorised the new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate its members.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.