New Delhi: India has witnessed a downward slope of COVID-19 pandemic for the past few weeks with the number of infections down by half of the mid-September peak. However, it is too soon to arrive on any conclusion right now as experts have predicted another surge of cases in December.

India's seven-day average of daily cases as of Thursday stands at 47,216 as opposed to over 90,000 calculated around September 17 when the COVID graph peaked with 97,894 infections in a single day. In other words, the COVID-19 average this week is less than 50 per cent of the worst days of the pandemic.

Not just the number of new infections but the coronavirus death toll of the country also saw an even sharper drop from a maximum of 1,176 to 543 on October 29.

According to the government data, India’s recovery rate has also increased to 91 per cent while the COVID-19 fatality rate declined to less than 1.5 per cent.

However, as seen around the world, the pandemic seems to be on another rise concentrated in the northern hemisphere where the winter season has begun to set in, as it was predicted by many scientists.

Meanwhile, although the cumulative total in India showed a decline, there has been a rise in cases in certain parts of the country.

As of this morning, Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 5,891 cases, taking the national capital’s coronavirus tally to 3.81 lakh. This was the third consecutive day with more than 5,000 cases.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain has suggested that the capital might be entering the third wave, although the authorities will wait another week to give a confirmation on the same, he said.

The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases comes amid festivities and rising air pollution level. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, the next major festivals are Diwali and Chhath in November.

Meanwhile, the worst-hit state of Maharashtra reported a slight increase with 6,190 new cases on Friday. At the same time, the death toll declined to 127 in a single day.