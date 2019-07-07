New Delhi: Hours after Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora quit from the party post in view of an impending role he is expected to play in the party at a national level, former Mumbai party chief Sanjay Nirupam took a sharp dig at him via Twitter.

Tweeting in Hindi, Nirupam said, “इस्तीफा में त्याग की भावना अंतर्निहित होती है। यहां तो दूसरे क्षण ‘नेशनल’ लेवल का पद मांगा जा रहा है। यह इस्तीफा है या ऊपर चढ़ने की सीढ़ी ? पार्टी को ऐसे ‘कर्मठ’ लोगों से सावधान रहना चाहिए। (A resignation is done when someone wants to reject something. But here a moment later, a national level position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up? The party should be cautious with such ‘hard-working’ people)

Nirupam’s tweet was a direct jibe at Deora claiming that he is expected to play a larger role in shaping Congress at a national level. He was quoted, “I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to playing a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress.”

The 42-year-old proposed a three-member team of senior party leaders to take charge of Mumbai Congress till at least the Maharashtra Assembly election is concluded.

Deora was appointed as the president of Congress’ Mumbai unit, replacing Sanjay Nirupam on the eve of Lok Sabha elections.

He lost from South Mumbai parliamentary constituency to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Ganpat Sawant by a margin of 1,00,067 votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

