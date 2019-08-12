New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday made a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his ‘Kashmir Will Slip Out of Hands’ remark. Hitting at Singh, Prasad said, “Agar vo apna chehra Pakistan mein dekhna chahte hain to hume kuch nahi kehna hai (If he wants his face to be in Pakistan then we cannot say anything about it).”

“The more he (Digvijaya Singh) speaks the more BJP’s vote share increases and Congress’ decreases. I want to ask Sonia Ji, now that she has become Congress president again, if this is Digvijay Singh speaking or it is their party’s line as well,” he added.

Prasad’s comment comes hours after Singh attacked Centre over its decision to scrap Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. Singh had on Monday gave a warning to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah to act judiciously on the Kashmir policy.

“Govt burnt their hands in fire. I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & Ajit Doval ji to be careful otherwise we will lose Kashmir,” Singh had said while addressing the media.

Singh who has repeatedly criticised the BJP government for revoking the contentious article received bitter responses from several other BJP leaders including Subramanian Swamy and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti.

Reminding the senior leader of Congress’ fall in the Lok Sabha elections, Uma Bharti had said, “Everything else is also slipping out of your hand.”

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had also hit back at BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling Jawaharlal Nehru a “criminal”. “Nehru ji ke pairon ki dhool bhi nahi hain Shivraj, sharam aani chahiye unko (He is not worth the dust on Nehru ji’s feet, he should be ashamed of himself,” Singh had said hours after Chouhan’s comment on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had also condemned Chouhan’s statement and said, “The contribution of the first prime minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who struggled for freedom and called as the creator of modern India, is unforgettable.”

The BJP-led government had on August 5 announced the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – as they introduced the J&K reorganisation Bill in the Parliament.