Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao slammed his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday. Alleging the Sarma crossed his ‘limits’ while criticising Gandhi during poll campaigning in Uttarakhand, Rao demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam Chief Minister.Also Read - Another Poster Girl Of Congress 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' Campaign Joins BJP

#WATCH | Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao asks PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda to sack Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "A CM of your party questions an MP about the identity of his father. Is it our 'sanskar'," he says. pic.twitter.com/jNRvP5CAWf — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Will Be Given 'Super CM' Post If Congress Comes Back To Power In Punjab: MP Ravneet Bittu

Targeting Sarma for his comments, Rao asked, “Modiji! Is this our Sanskar?. Is this what has been taught in the Vedas, Mahabharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP President Naddaji. Is it our culture?” Also Read - How Would Teachers Know Whether Students Are Learning If They Wear Hijab, Says Assam CM

“You sack him (Assam CM). I am demanding.. Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamash? You think people will remain silent,” said KCR during his address at a public meeting at Raigiri about 55 kilometers from Hyderabad.

Further referring to Sarma’s remarks, the Telangana Chief Minister questioned if it is “BJP’s culture? Is it Hindu Dharma and Indian culture?”

Rao said he is demanding his counterpart’s resignation as an “Indian” who feels “ashamed” by Sarma’s words. “This is not good for the country. Do you think we will keep quite with folded hands?” he further questioned.

During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Sarma had on Friday attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines. Addressing a public meeting, Sarma said, “Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the Surgical Strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?”

The BJP leader again attacked Gandhi earlier today and compared him to Former Governor-General of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Speaking to reporters today, Sarma said, “I am saying the ghost of Jinnah has entered into Rahul Gandhi, I said this in Uttrakhand, Rahul Gandhi’s language is similar to that of Jinnah before 1947. In a way, Rahul Gandhi is modern-day Jinnah.”

(With inputs from agencies)