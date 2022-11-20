Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal Welcome Twins In Their Family

Its all happy hues and joy at the Ambanis and Piramal house as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have become parents to twins!

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have been blessed with twins! (AFP Photo)

Mumbai: Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal have welcomed twins in their family. Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures and daughter of business stalwart Mukesh Ambani, Isha and Anand are now parents of a healthy baby girl and a baby boy.

“We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well,” a statement said.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life,” it said.

Anand currently runs the financial services segment of Piramal Group. He is the son of Piramal’s Group Chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati. Isha and Anand tied knot on December 12, 2018 and had been long-time childhood friends too.