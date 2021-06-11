To rein in COVID-19 impact, Isha distributes over 4 lakh food packets in Karnataka Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Restrictions to be Eased in Bengaluru From Monday. Full List of Relaxations Here

In an effort to rein in the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Karnataka, particularly in rural communities, Isha has distributed over 4 lakh food packets to frontline workers and underprivileged communities in the last 45 days.

Reaching out to the most vulnerable, Isha distributed ration kits containing essential food items to around 550 nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes in Chikkaballapur and neighbouring taluks in the presence of Dr Sudhakar, Health Minister, and other officials. Over 1,600 ration kits will be distributed to the villages in the Chikkaballapur district.

To help rural people during COVID, Isha has begun distributing ration kits in 12 villages and among 550 nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes of the Chikkaballapur district. The distribution drive was flagged off by @mla_sudhakar, Health Minister, Govt of Karnataka.#IshaCovidAction pic.twitter.com/9FNSIoM99Y — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) June 8, 2021

With hospitals stretched to capacity and medical supplies running low, the state is still being ravaged by the second wave of infections.

As part of Isha COVID Action efforts, Isha reached out to more than 45 major government hospitals in the districts of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Mangaluru, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Chikkaballapur, and Chamrajnagar.

Food kits will continue to be distributed by Isha until July 1. Isha has been providing the kits to police officers on duty in addition to distributing them to healthcare workers.

Isha has also supplied medical equipment and hospital care items, including ECG machines, multi-parameters, and other medical services equipment, to the upcoming Chikkaballapur Hospital.

Isha donated medical equipment and hospital care items including ECG machines and bedside multi-parameter monitors to the New Government Hospital at Chickballapur which will be inaugurated shortly.#IshaCovidAction #BeatTheVirus #CovidIndia #Outreach pic.twitter.com/vK170MjPj7 — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) June 9, 2021

With the support of the railway police, over 4,000 packets were distributed to the employees, guards and helpers of the railway station in Bengaluru.

For the last month, more than 250 doctors from Isha have been assisting the city’s civic body, the BBMP, and the state health department.

Besides delivering essential supplies, Isha volunteers in the state also helped procure ambulances, provide Oxygen Concentrators and other safety kits to vulnerable groups.

Cartons of masks were distributed to medical personnel in Bengaluru and Chickballapur on May 20th as part of #IshaCOVIDaction relief activities. #IshaOutreach #BeatTheVirus pic.twitter.com/AhxgUrYlpK — Isha Outreach (@Isha_Outreach) May 26, 2021

They have been assisting Covid-19 patients and families in obtaining healthcare necessities such as medical oxygen, critical medicines, and hospital beds.