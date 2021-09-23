New Delhi: Intelligence sources have issued alert after getting inputs that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to allegedly ‘carry out a big terror strike’ in the country. As per a report by India Today, the sources in the intelligence agencies have revealed the ISI is planning to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box to trigger a blast. The report further claimed citing sources that the plan is to target crowded places during the festival seasons.Also Read - Pakistan Minister Blames India For Sabotaging New Zealand Series, Claims Threatening Email Came From Unknown Device

During the festive season, the terrorists may also try to infiltrate to the country, the sources said and added that the planning is at an advanced stage involving men, material and finance.

It must be noted that Delhi Police's Special Cell had last week busted a Pakistan-organised terror module that was planning attacks on Navratri and Ramlila. Six, including two Pakistan-trained suspected terrorists, were arrested in connection with the matter.

Giving further information, Delhi Police had said that RDX-fitted IEDs were recovered from them in a multi-state operation.