By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ISIS Conspiracy Case: NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Karnataka And Maharashtra
Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar.
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in an ISIS terror conspiracy case, ANI reported. Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar.
Trending Now
Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar. https://t.co/vKl7119DcV
— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023
You may like to read
The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India.
More details are awaited…
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.