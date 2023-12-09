ISIS Conspiracy Case: NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Karnataka And Maharashtra

Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar.

ISIS Conspiracy Case: NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Karnataka And Maharashtra

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in an ISIS terror conspiracy case, ANI reported. Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar.

Trending Now

Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar. https://t.co/vKl7119DcV — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

You may like to read

The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India.

More details are awaited…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.