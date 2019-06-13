Chennai: As many as six men have been booked for allegedly plotting a terror attack in southern India, according to reports. The reports came into light after the National Investigative Agency (NIA) raided seven locations in Coimbatore on Wednesday in connection with ISIS Kerala-Tamil Nadu Module case. The NIA conducted searches from 5.30 AM till the afternoon of Wednesday.

Of the six people who were detained, the prime accused was found to be a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim. Meanwhile, based on the interrogation with four accused, the local police is conducting an inquiry at three more locations in the city on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu: Based on the interrogation of four persons who were arrested yesterday by NIA during its raid at 7 locations in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS module, the local police is conducting inquiry at three more locations in the city. pic.twitter.com/hq8D6eOx5y — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

A case was registered against the six on May 30, after an NIA investigation found out that they were allegedly propagating the ideology of terrorist organisation ISIS/Daish on social media. The six accused were identified as Mohammed Azarudeen, Akram Sindhaa, Y Shiek Hidayathullah, M Abubacker, Sadham Hussain A and Ibrahim Shahin Shah.

The prime accused Mohammed Azarudeen was the leader of the module and been maintaining the Facebook page named ‘KhilafahGFX’, through which he had been propagating the ideology of ISIS/Daish, it said. Azarudeen has been a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim and other members of the module have also been sharing radical contents attributed to Hashim, over the social media. Ibrahim @ Shahin Shah has been a close associate of arrested accused Riyas Abubacker in an ISIS Kasaragod case, who had planned to conduct terrorist attacks in Kerala, on behalf of the ISIS/Daish, the release said.

During the searches, digital devices including 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, pen drives, laptops, memory cards, and hard disc drives, besides one dagger, one electric baton and 300 air-gun pellets were seized, stated an NIA release. Their intention was to recruit vulnerable youth into the ISIS/Daish for carrying out terrorist attacks in South India especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the release said.

Also, a large number of incriminating documents and a few Popular Front of India/Social Democratic Party of India pamphlets were seized from the houses and workplaces of the six accused during the searches, it said.

