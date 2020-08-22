New Delhi: An ISIS operative has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell at Ridge road between Karol bagh to Dhaula Kuan after an exchange of fire last night. Also Read - 20-Year-Old Delhi Woman Poses as Cop & Issues Fake Challans For Covid-19 Violations, Arrested

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have also been recovered from the man. He has been brought to Special Cell Office in Lodhi Colony.

"One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, said.