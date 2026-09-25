ISIS targeting South India? Intelligence agencies intensify surveillance on secret small radicalisation meetings

The increased surveillance comes as security agencies seek to detect radicalisation networks at an early stage and prevent extremist groups from expanding their influence across South India.

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ISIS targeting South India? Intelligence agencies intensify surveillance on secret small radicalisation meetings (PTI/used for representational purpose only)

India’s intelligence agencies have increased surveillance on small gatherings in several southern states following reports that the Islamic State is using small groups to radicalise young people. According to a report in news agency IANS, security officials said that these groups have been particularly active in Tamil Nadu and is now trying to expand its influence across Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to officials, online radicalisation efforts by the Islamic State continue, but agencies are also monitoring private meetings where a small number of people are allegedly discussing and promoting the group’s ideology.

An Intelligence Bureau official said these gatherings usually involve only three or four people. Officials believe the limited size of such meetings is intended to avoid attracting the attention of security agencies.

“Islamic State has been focusing heavily on Tamil Nadu, where it has found considerable success since 2014,” an official said.

Focus on Tamil Nadu model

Officials believe the group is attempting to replicate what they describe as its Tamil Nadu model in other parts of South India. While the Islamic State is known to have a presence in several southern states, officials said the level of reported radicalisation varies from state to state.

The meetings are also being monitored for discussions about possible attacks that could potentially be carried out by individuals acting alone.

An official said radicalisation remains the primary focus, although security agencies are also alert to the possibility that some radicalised individuals could independently attempt acts of violence.

Coimbatore incident under watch

Officials are examining the 2022 Coimbatore vehicle blast case as an example of how an individual allegedly radicalised by the Islamic State could operate without immediately coming to the attention of security agencies.

On October 23, 2022, Jameesha Mubin was killed after an explosive device in a vehicle detonated near the Sangameshwar Temple area in Kottaimedu, Coimbatore. Investigators later linked the case to a larger radicalisation and funding network. Officials said Mubin had attended meetings and was involved in fundraising activities before the incident. However, his alleged plans were not detected before the blast.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier alleged that Mubin and his associates raised funds through fraudulent activities, including a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate scheme and the collection of donations.

Small Meetings Under Scanner

According to officials, the recent gatherings being monitored by intelligence agencies resemble some of the meetings associated with Mubin. The meetings are reportedly kept very small, and officials said participants do not necessarily distribute printed material such as pamphlets or books.

Security agencies are therefore focusing on identifying signs of radicalisation and tracking networks that could help spread extremist ideology.

Officials said the main areas of concern are the spread of Islamic State ideology, radicalisation of young people and the possibility of individuals being encouraged to carry out attacks independently.

(With IANS inputs)