New Delhi: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the Islamic Centre of India on Friday issued advisory for Ramadan and said all COVID-19 protocols should be followed strictly. The advisory from the Islamic Centre of India comes at a time when India is facing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases. At present, India is the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil.

Here's the Islamic Centre of India's guidelines for Ramadan

1) During Ramadan, all COVID-19 protocols will be fully implemented and followed. Also Read - COVID-19 Surge: Micro Lockdowns, Travel Curbs Necessary, Says AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

2) Ramadan fasts are the duty of every Muslim, so all must keep fast.

3) Only one and a half paragraphs of Tarawih should be read in mosques.

4) All Namazi should go back to their homes before the night curfew begins.

5) Not more than 100 people should gather in the mosque at any time.

6) Wearing masks and social distancing should be taken care of in the mosque.

7) Loudspeakers will not be used to wake up during ‘sehri’.

8) Do not gather more than 100 people for Iftar.