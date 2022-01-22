New Delhi: In a good news for international travellers arriving in India, it will not be mandatory for them to stay at an isolation facility from Saturday in case they test positive for COVID-19, but have to quarantine themselves at home according to protocols, authorities said.Also Read - BJP Chief JP Nadda Tests Positive For COVID-19; Urges Recent Contacts To Get Tested

In its revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' released on Thursday, the government said foreign arrivals, who test positive, will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days even after they test negative, and undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India.

The revised guidelines came into effect from Saturday. Earlier the norm was that travellers coming from any country, including those considered 'at-risk', would be managed at an isolation facility and treated according to the standard protocols, the government said.

In the revised guidelines, the clause that mandated staying at ‘isolation facility’ upon arrival, has been removed. The government said passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed according to norms, it said.

(With PTI inputs)