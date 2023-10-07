Israel Attacks: India Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals Amid Hamas Terrorists’ Attack

India Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals In Israel Amid Hamas Terrorists' Attack, Says 'Avoid Movement' (AP)

New Delhi: India on Saturday issued advisory for its nationals in Israel and asked them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. In the advisory, the embassy wrote, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en) or their preparedness brochure. In case of emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message at cons1.telaviva@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance.”

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets towards Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s his first remarks Hamas launched unprecedented attack on Israel said “We are at war.”

Israel Attack: What to do when the siren is sounded

When the siren is sounded or an explosion is heard, enter the protected space within the amount of time at your disposal, according to the following guidelines:

If you are inside a building, go into the MAMAD immediately and close the steel window. If there is no MAMAD in the building, go into the chosen protected space. If there is no such space, go into the building stairwell. In the protected space, sit on the floor, below window level, against an inner wall, but not opposite a window. If you are outside in a built-up area, go into the nearest building or sheltered spot. If you are out in the open country, lie down and protect your head with your hands. If you are in a car, stop by the side of the road, get out of the car and go into the nearest building or sheltered spot. If you cannot reach a building or sheltered spot in the allotted time, get out the car, lie down on the ground and protect your head with your hands. After 10 minutes have passed, you can leave the protected space if no other instruction has been given. It is important to keep your distance from unidentified objects or a rocket lying on the ground. In this event, get curious bystanders to move far away and notify the police.

Guidelines for choosing and preparing a protected space

Choose the protected space according to the amount of time at your disposal from the moment the siren is sounded, or an explosion is heard, in the following order of priority:

MAMAD (Apartment Protected Space) or MAMAK (Floor Protected Space – a protected room on each story of a multistorey building) are the preferred choice shelter

Apartment building bomb shelter: provided that the bomb shelter is internal and located inside the building, and provided that it can be reached via an internal stairwell, regardless of the amount of warning time available.

Public bomb shelter: provided you can reach it within the required time from the moment the siren is sounded. If there is no MAMAD or MAMAK or bomb shelter, choose a protected internal space with the least number of exterior walls, windows and openings.

Tenants of the top floor of a building more than three stories high without a MAMAD or MAMAK or an internal bomb shelter must descend two floors and remain in the stairwell. Tenants of the top floor of a three-story building without a MAMAD or MAMAK or an internal bomb shelter, must descend one floor and remain in the stairwell.

Israel attack

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday declared a new military operation against Israel and fired a barrage of missiles towards the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip for the first time since May last year, which has so far killed one Israeli woman and injured two other people.

As the group claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks, Hamas leader Mohammed al-Deif announced the beginning of the new “Al-Aqsa Flood” military operation against Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Palestinian security sources, a series of explosions were heard near the separation fence as Israel’s Iron Dome system attempted to intercept the incoming rockets.

Locals shared some videos on social media, showing the launching of a number of rockets from various areas in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said in a statement that rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the last half hour, calling on the Israeli public in the south and centre of the country to remain near the protected areas and comply with the orders of the Home Front Command.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant aid Hamas had “made a grave mistake and launched a war” against his country. “(Israeli) troops are fighting the enemy at every location. The State of Israel will win this war,” the BBC quoted Gallant as saying.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had moved to a war footing and that dozens of fighter jets were carrying out air strikes on Hamas sites in Gaza.

The rocket barrages from the besieged coastal enclave, which is governed by Hamas, began just after dawn on Saturday, at the end of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

As sirens sounded across Israel, the IDF announced that “terrorists” had infiltrated Israeli territory “in a number of different locations”.

