Israel Embassy Blast Case: NIA Launches Probe Along With Dog Squad, Here’s What We Know So Far

A probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been launched in the Israel Embassy Blast Case, who are working with the dog squad. Here's what we know so far..

New Delhi: In the evening of December 27, an explosion took place in a green belt area outside the Central Hindi Training Institute located near the Israel Embassy. Immediately after the explosion, teams of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, bomb disposal squad and fire department rushed to the spot. An almost three-hour-long search operation was carried out in the area. Today, two suspects were caught on CCTV and are being investigated; in a latest update, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been roped in to investigate the incident. A team of NIA officials, along with the Delhi Special Cell and Dog Squad, reached the Israeli Embassy on Wednesday morning and initiated a probe into the alleged ‘blast’ call incident. Read to know all that has happened in this case so far..

NIA Probe Begins Along With Dog Squad

As mentioned earlier, in the Israel Embassy Blast Case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a probe. This investigation is being done with the Delhi Special Cell and the Dog Squad. The teams reached the Israeli Embassy in the morning today and initiated a probe. More details on their investigation are awaited.

Two Suspects Caught On CCTV

According to Delhi Police, “Two persons are seen roaming in the area in CCTV footage. Their role in the ‘blast’ call incident is not yet clear. We are trying to ascertain their identity and what were they doing in the area at the time of the call. Things will become clear only after their questioning.” Now the police are examining CCTVs of nearby areas to find out as to how the two suspects reached there and which route they took. They are also trying to ascertain the identity of the two suspects.

Security Beefed Up In National Capital

The police have also beefed up security in the national capital after Tuesday’s blast near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, an official said. Areas around the Israel embassy and Jewish establishments in Delhi have been put under the watch of the security personnel. The local police have been asked to increase the vigil in the national capital, an official said Wednesday.

Letter Addressed To Israeli Ambassador Found By Delhi Police

Earlier, Delhi police found a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the Israel Embassy on Tuesday evening in connection with the ‘blast’ call. “A letter has been written in English to the Israeli Embassy in which threatening words are used. The group whose name is written on the letter is Sir Allah Resistance,” said sources. Police are currently examining the letter and are yet to reveal details.

Advisory for Israeli Nationals In India

Israeli nationals have been warned to try to avoid going to crowded places (malls and markets) and places identified as serving Westerners/Jews and Israelis. They have also been urged to be on heightened alert in public places (including restaurants, hotels, pubs, etc). The recommendations also suggest avoiding openly displaying Israeli symbols, refraining from attending unsecured large-scale events, and avoiding publicising itineraries on social media as well as photographs and details of visits in real-time. The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in a press statement earlier on Tuesday, said that there were no casualties in the explosion. “The incident is under investigation by the local authorities in full cooperation with the Israeli security forces”, the ministry said.

