New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday released CCTV footage of two men suspected to be involved in a blast near the Israel Embassy in Delhi in January this year. Announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of each suspect, the agency said it is seeking help to identify and arrest the two individuals seen to be roaming near the spot on the day of the attack. "Any information in this regard leading to identification and arrest of the suspected individuals will be rewarded with cash of Rs. 10 lakhs each," the probe agency said.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on January 29, sending authorities in panic. Though no one was injured, some cars suffered damage in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

Watch the video released by NIA here:

#WATCH | CCTV footage of suspects in a blast that took place on January 29th outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi. (Video source: NIA) pic.twitter.com/KS1jIcKSkJ — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

Also Read - 11-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in UP's Bareilly; Police Suspect Rape And Murder

The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency in February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to convey his strong condemnation of the terror attack and asserted that India will deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators. Both leaders had expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in connection with the blast probe.