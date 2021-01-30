New Delhi: A day after a low-intensity IED blast took place near the Israel Embassy in the high-security central Delhi area, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to register a case, reported IANS quoting sources on Saturday. Also Read - Amit Shah Defers West Bengal Visit Amid Israel Embassy Blast, Farmers' Protest

A team of NIA officials had visited the blast site on Friday evening and collected evidence materials. The officials also carried out complete mapping of the area to identify the route and the persons involved in the blast. Also Read - Delhi Police's Special Cell Visits Blast Site Near Israel Embassy, CCTV Footage Found

According to sources, the NIA also had a chat with the Delhi Police officials and the bomb squad. The sources said that the agency is soon likely to register a case in the blast incident.

As per latest updates, Delhi Police Crime Branch is investigating the details of people who availed cab services, including those of Ola and Uber between 3 pm to 6 pm to and from APJ Abdul Kalam Road yesterday, in connection with the explosion near Israel Embassy, reports ANI quoting sources.

Delhi Police Special Cell is also questioning a few Iranians living in the national capital in connection with yesterday’s explosion near Israel Embassy. The foreign nationals being questioned include those whose visas have expired, Delhi Police sources told ANI.

A low-intensity bomb had exploded near the Israel Embassy on Aurangzeb road around 5.05 PM on Friday, damaging windowpanes of three vehicles. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blast.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained a CCTV footage showing a car dropping off two persons who walk towards the spot near the Israel Embassy where a minor explosion took place on Friday evening.

A team of investigators from Israel is also expected to arrive in New Delhi as early as Saturday to assist Indian agencies in the probe over the blast in which some cars were damaged in the high-security zone of Lutyens’ Delhi.

The driver of the vehicle has been traced and sketches of the two people are being prepared. A probe has been initiated to ascertain their involvement in the blast.

A letter has also been recovered from the site of blast that mentions the explosion was just a “trailer”.

Sources said that the letter also mentions Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani and top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as “martyrs”.

Both were assassinated last year. Soleimani was killed near the Baghdad International Airport in a drone strike ordered by then US President Donald Trump on January 3.

Friday’s blast took place 1.4 km from Vijay Chowk, where the President and Prime Minister and other senior members of the government had assembled for the Beating Retreat ceremony.

A high alert has been sounded in the capital and security at the airport and other strategic locations have been intensified in the aftermath of the blast.

