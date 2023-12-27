Home

News

Israel Embassy Blast: Two Suspects Caught On CCTV, Delhi Police Beefs Up Security

Israel Embassy Blast: Two Suspects Caught On CCTV, Delhi Police Beefs Up Security

Two suspects have been zeroed in by the Delhi Police in the Israel Embassy explosion case. The investigation is underway and the police has said that everything will be clear once the questioning is done.

Police Officials at Israel Embassy Explosion Spot (ANI)

New Delhi: A day after receiving a call about a ‘blast’ being heard near the Israel embassy, Delhi police have zeroed in on two ‘suspects’ after examining the CCTV footage. Officials have however not confirmed the duo’s involvement in the same, sources said on Wednesday. According to sources, two persons roaming near the Israel embassy on Tuesday evening have emerged as suspects in the alleged ‘blast’ incident. The CCTV footages of the nearby areas are also being inspected by the police; security across Delhi has been beefed up.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.