Israel-Hamas War: 4 Indian Nationals Stuck In Gaza, 12 In West Bank; Will Extend All Help, Says MEA

On Wednesday, India launched 'Operation Ajay' to bring back its citizens stuck in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9. REUTERS

New Delhi: At least 16 Indian nationals are stranded in war-torn Palestine even as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday assured that India would extend every possible help to assist its citizens who stuck in Israel and Palestine.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said around a dozen Indians are stranded in West Bank while three-four people are stuck in Gaza– the epicentre of Israel’s onslaught against Hamas. However, Bagchi said the Centre has not yet received any request for assistance from Indians in Gaza or the West Bank.

“I think there are about a dozen people in the West Bank and three-four people in Gaza. So, if they request assistance, we will provide. For the moment, we have not received an assistance request,” Arindam Bagchi said.

‘Operation Ajay’

On Wednesday, India launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back its citizens stuck in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad,” tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Israel informed that it has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight on Thursday.

The first charter flight to facilitate the return of Indian citizens stranded in Israel is expected to leave Thursday evening from the Ben Gurion airport.

About 230 Indians living in Israel will be leaving for India on a “first come first serve” basis on the 9 PM flight, informed sources told news agency PTI.

“The flight is expected to reach Israel this evening, and hopefully pick up passengers and come back tomorrow morning. We expect about 230 passengers,” Bagchi said while urging Indian residents in Israel to register with the embassy as the situation is dynamic and everchanging.

“Focus is on Indians in Israel. Those who wish to come back home, can come back. There are about 18,000 Indian citizens, small percentage of that are students. So we are in touch with them,” Arindam Bagchi said.

The MEA spokesperson said that one Indian citizen was injured in the ongoing conflict and is currently under medical treatment at a hospital. “We have thankfully not heard of any Indian casualty so far,” he said.

This is not the first time that India has launched such operations to bring back its citizens from the war zone, pandemics and natural calamities.

Israel thanks PM Modi

Israel’s Consul General to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani said that when leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi support Israel, it gives the country a lot of power.

He emphasized the importance of the conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, highlighting the strong bond, friendship, and support Israel receives from India.

He said the conversation between PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu was extremely important, “It shows the bond, friendship and support we get from India…we need your moral support…when a leader like PM Modi, along with other leaders of democracies, supporting the state of Israel, it gives us a lot of power and we really appreciate it.”

Israel-Hamas war-Day 6

Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force launched a wave of tree attacks with the aim of continuing to damage the commando force of Hamas known as “Nachaba”, by attacking their operational headquarters.

The Israeli Air Force also killed Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade. Abu Shamla’s house was also used to store naval weapons intended to carry out terrorist operations against the Jewish nation.

Israel has launched a counter-offensive against Hamas in response to the latter’s attack on Saturday that left over 1,200 Israelis dead and is aiming to completely eliminate the terror group.

On the sixth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 189 soldiers, were killed in Israel while in Gaza, at least 1,200 people were killed in Israel’s counter-strike.

(With inputs from agencies)

