Israel Hamas War: Indian Man Killed In Missile Attack Fired From Lebanon, Two Keralites Injured

In a latest news update, an Indian has been killed in the ongoing Israel Hamas War after a missile attack from Lebanon. Two other Indians are severely injured.

Israel Hamas War

New Delhi: The Israel Palestine Conflict turned into a full-fledged Israel Hamas War after over 5000 missiles were fired at Israel by the terrorist group Hamas on October 7, 2023. It has almost been five months and in these five months, thousands of people including children and women have lost their lives and multiple people, from both countries are held hostage. Amid the ongoing war, in a latest update, it is reported that an Indian man has been killed and two other Indians have been severely injured after a missile attack, fired from Lebanon. All three Indians belong to the state of Kerala. What happened to these Indian nationals, how were they injured and what is India’s reaction to this, read to know..

Trending Now

Indian National Killed In Missile Attack Fired From Lebanon

As mentioned earlier, an Indian national was killed and another two were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel’s northern border community of Margaliot, officials said. All three victims are from Kerala and the missile was fired from Lebanon. The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, Zaki Heller, spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), told PTI.

You may like to read

We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot… — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) March 5, 2024

One Killed, Two Injured In Israel Hamas War – Know About Them

Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala was killed in the attack. His body was identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said. Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, they said. “George was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. He could speak with his family in India,” an official source told PTI. Melvin was slightly injured and is hospitalized at Ziv Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Safed. He is from the Idukki district of Kerala.

Foreigners Also Injured In Attack

The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Shi’ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon, which has been launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8 in support of Hamas amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. MDA earlier said one foreign worker was killed and seven others were injured in the attack. MDA said seven foreign workers were injured altogether in the attack, two of them seriously, and were taken to Beilinson, Rambam, and Ziv hospitals in their ambulances and Israeli Air Force helicopters. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery.

There has been no response from India on the killing of the Indian, however, India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations (UN), Ruchira Kamboj, in an address at the UNGA Meeting on the Use of Veto, has suggested a ‘two-state solution’ to ‘deliver enduring peace’ and end the Israel-Hamas War.

(Inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.