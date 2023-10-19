Home

Israel-Hamas War: PM Modi Speaks To Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, India To Send Humanitarian Aid

PM Modi, at the same time, shared with Mahmoud Abbas India's "deep concern" over terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed condolences to President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas for the civilians deaths at a Gaza hospital which was hit by a missile, killing hundreds, including women and children, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s long-standing “principled position” on the Israel-Palestine issue and told the Palestine Authority President that New Delhi will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

In a phone conversation, PM Modi, at the same time, shared with Abbas India’s “deep concern” over terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region.

“Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza,” PM Modi said on ‘X’.

“We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region,” he said.

“Reiterated India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,” the prime minister added.

Around 500 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in an explosion on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, triggering strong international condemnation.

Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli air strikes for the explosion at the hospital while Israel said it was caused by a misfired rocket launched from Gaza by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the loss of lives in the attack on the Gaza hospital and that those involved in civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict should be held responsible.

“Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,” Modi said on ‘X’ on Tuesday.

“Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible,” he said.

India calls for strict observance of international humanitarian law

Meanwhile, India has called for observance of international humanitarian law amid the raging Israel-Hamas which has resulted in deaths of thousands of civilians on both sides.

Speaking amidst the backdrop of an attack on a hospital in Gaza strip which triggered global outrage, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is concerned over civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation.

We would urge strict observance of international humanitarian law, he said at his weekly media briefing while replying to questions on the attack on the hospital this week.

We have strongly condemned the horrific attack on Israel, Bagchi said, adding the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms.

On the Palestine issue, he said India reiterated its position in favour of direct negotiations for a two-state solution.

(With PTI inputs)

