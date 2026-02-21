Home

While both countries are currently refraining from providing any details about PM Modi's visit, it is believed that Israel has agreed to transfer some very advanced technology to India.

An MoU on security cooperation is expected to be signed between the two countries.

New Delhi: India and Israel are expected to sign a major agreement during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the country. India and Israel are likely to develop an anti-ballistic missile defense system. Additionally, agreements are expected between the two countries to develop some of the world’s most advanced weapons, including laser weapons, long-range stand-off missiles, and drones. PM Modi will be visiting Israel on February 25-26. India is developing its own air defense system, the “Sudarshan Chakra,” and this deal could prove to be a milestone in that direction.

An MoU on security cooperation is expected to be signed between the two countries, but no defense deal will be signed, according to a Hindustan Times report. The reason behind this is that bilateral defense cooperation is an ongoing process between the two partners and will be worth over $10 billion over the next few years. According to reports, while both countries are currently refraining from providing any details about PM Modi’s visit, it is believed that Israel has agreed to transfer some very advanced technology to India.

HT’s report states that the most advanced technologies that Israel can transfer include highly sought-after high-tech laser defense and other stand-off systems. Israel is expected to share all defense technologies, which it has not done in recent years. The foundation for this defense cooperation was laid in November last year when Indian Defense Secretary RK Singh visited Israel. During this time, an MoU was signed between the two countries to take defense cooperation to the next level.

Laser air defense systems are a highly advanced system, incorporated by Israel into its military late last year. Israel is likely to transfer this highly advanced laser technology to India. If this happens, it would be a major deal as this is a powerful weapon designed to counter drone swarms by emitting laser beam to destroy drones.

Anti-ballistic missile defense system

India is exploring the possibility of developing anti-ballistic missile defense systems in collaboration with Israel. This is key to Mission Sudarshan. The Indian government is aiming to deploy air defense systems to protect all major and vulnerable cities, as well as defense facilities and key buildings. India is developing its own air defense system to protect the country’s interior from enemy long-range missiles.

Israel specializes in developing such technology. It possesses anti-ballistic missile systems like the Arrow, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome.

About Israel’s laser defense system

The Israeli laser defense system, called Iron Beam, is the world’s first and most advanced system. It was inducted into the Israeli Defense Force in December 2025.

The Iron Beam is very fast and destroys targets at the speed of light, which is a whopping 300,000 km/s, whereas conventional missiles take a few seconds to reach the target.

Iron Beam does not require ammunition as it is an electrically powered system. It is cost-effective compared to the conventional anti-missile systems. Adding to these features is the Iron Beam’s pinpoint accuracy.

