Home

News

India

Israel-Linked Group of Contractors Operates Fake Social Media Campaigns In India: Report

Israel-Linked Group of Contractors Operates Fake Social Media Campaigns In India: Report

The report by The Guardian newspaper in the UK said a so-called "Team Jorge" unit has been linked with allegedly offering a sophisticated software package named Advanced Impact Media Solutions (Aims) to commercial clients as one of its key services.

When asked about the details, Hanan told the investigation that he denies "any wrongdoing".

London: A group of Israeli contractors, who are suspected to have interfered with more than 30 elections around the world, have been linked with software to operate fake social media campaigns across several countries, including India, a report by The Guardians claimed on Wednesday.

The report by The Guardian newspaper in the UK said a so-called “Team Jorge” unit has been linked with allegedly offering a sophisticated software package named Advanced Impact Media Solutions (Aims) to commercial clients as one of its key services.

You may like to read

As per The Guardian report, the unit is said to be run by Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old former Israeli special forces operative who works privately using the pseudonym “Jorge”, and Team Jorge is accused of using means such as hacking, sabotage, and automated disinformation online.

When asked about the details, Hanan told the investigation that he denies “any wrongdoing”.

The newspaper report further stated that over several months last year, along with its reporting partners on the investigation, it had tracked Aims-linked bot activity across the internet and found it was behind “fake social media campaigns, mostly involving commercial disputes, in about 20 countries including the UK, US, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Mexico, Senegal, India, and the United Arab Emirates”.

The consortium of journalists that investigated Team Jorge includes reporters from 30 global media outlets including Le Monde, Der Spiegel, and El Pais.

In more than six hours of secretly recorded meetings, Hanan and his team reportedly speak about how they could gather intelligence on rivals, including by using hacking techniques to access Gmail and Telegram accounts.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.